Royce & Associates LP Sells 42,742 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.40% of SurModics worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SurModics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

SRDX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,205 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. SurModics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

