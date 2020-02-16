Royce & Associates LP Purchases 233,000 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.03% of IntriCon worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,732 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

IIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

