Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 906,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315,856 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.89% of Beazer Homes USA worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 59.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 226,095 shares of the stock were exchanged. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

