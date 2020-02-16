Royce & Associates LP Has $13.36 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,048 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.78% of Ichor worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ichor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 599,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

