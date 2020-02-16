Royce & Associates LP Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.43% of Simulations Plus worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

SLP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 98,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

