Royce & Associates LP Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,138 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.28% of CareDx worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNA traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 468,949 shares. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

