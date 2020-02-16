Royce & Associates LP Acquires 165,869 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.11% of Ebix worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 28.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after purchasing an additional 365,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 218,502 shares. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

In other news, Director Hans Ueli Keller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

