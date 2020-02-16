Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,068,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,468,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.73. 279,232 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.98. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $309.10 and a 12-month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

