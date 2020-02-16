Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $190.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $159.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Roku stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $176.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $265,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

