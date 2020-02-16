Robert W. Baird Boosts Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $10.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.