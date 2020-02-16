Robert S. Birch Buys 25,000 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $169,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,490,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS opened at $6.51 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

