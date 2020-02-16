Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of VF worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1,243.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 153,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,174 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.