Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,745 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 27,745 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

BA stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197,440 shares. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

