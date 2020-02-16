Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,520 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. 2,233,484 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

