Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,883 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,356 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

