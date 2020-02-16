Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,516 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of AMETEK worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. 776,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

