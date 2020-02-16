Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.25 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153,123 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Nordstrom worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,416 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

