Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Service Co. International worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 353,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,978 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

