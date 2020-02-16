Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,404 shares. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.