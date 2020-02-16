Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.43. 665,433 shares of the stock traded hands. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.