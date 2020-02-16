RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.71

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.71 and traded as high as $27.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 566,894 shares changing hands.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

