Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Update

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,776 shares of company stock worth $291,744. Corporate insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.