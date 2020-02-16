Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,834 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE:MRO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

