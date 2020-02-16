Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Allegion worth $20,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,669 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allegion by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 155,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $139.24.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

