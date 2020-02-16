Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $127.23 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $141.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.