Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,327 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Owens Corning worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Owens Corning stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.