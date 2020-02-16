Revain (R) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, BitFlip and HitBTC. Over the last week, Revain has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $19.61 million and $3.58 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, BitFlip, C-CEX, Kuna and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

