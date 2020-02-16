Reston Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Valentine Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% during the third quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 232,861 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 150,318 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,010,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. 300,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,703. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

