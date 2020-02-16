Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $41.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 604,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.15.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
See Also: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.