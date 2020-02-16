Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $41.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 604,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

