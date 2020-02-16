Remme (REM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $262,668.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $262,668.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Kuna.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.