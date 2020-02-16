Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 710,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Relx by 750.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Relx stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 267,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Relx has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

