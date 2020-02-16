Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Redfin to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $209,500.00. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $3,129,600. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

