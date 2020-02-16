RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBB. ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

