Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,895 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Raymond James by 11.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 10.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

