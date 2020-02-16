Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2,325.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.36.

MHK traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,567 shares. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

