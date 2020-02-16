Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 729.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. 3,614,191 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

