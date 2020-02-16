Rational Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on GAP to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 4,745,770 shares of the company were exchanged. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

