Rational Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 123,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,004,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after buying an additional 276,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $2,435,248 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 4,351,459 shares of the stock were exchanged. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

