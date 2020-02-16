Rational Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.57. 1,110,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

