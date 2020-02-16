Rational Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350,455 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.