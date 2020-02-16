Rational Advisors LLC Buys 604 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. 1,006,287 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

