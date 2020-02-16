Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $173.64. The stock had a trading volume of 917,688 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $105.63 and a 1 year high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

