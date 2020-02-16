Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

See Also: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.