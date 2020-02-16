Raise (RAISE) Market Capitalization Tops $266,597.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Raise has a market cap of $266,597.00 and $25,107.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.02750130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00230850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00141077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.