Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Stock Price Down 23.1%

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) dropped 23.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 24,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Raise Production (CVE:RPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter.

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

