RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,682 shares of company stock worth $78,871. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMED shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NYSE RMED traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,608 shares. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

