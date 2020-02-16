R Judd Jessup Sells 630 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $96.45.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.