Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quidel by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $80.40 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

