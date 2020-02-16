Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given $3.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

