Quasarcoin Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $670,158.00 and $1,960.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047668 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,386,725 coins and its circulating supply is 168,386,725 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.